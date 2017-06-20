× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Minnesota

*Dating back to 2012, the Twins and White Sox have played to a draw at Target Field, winning 26 games each.

* Despite going 7-9 (.438) in June thus far, Chicago’s bats have been hot, putting up a .290 batting average.

* Minnesota had been atop the AL Central for 48 days of 2017 until getting swept by the Indians last week.

* Eduardo Escobar has been on a tear this month. His .500 (21-for-42) average and .543 on-base percentage top the AL (minimum 40 PA) while his OPS ranks second best.

* Avisail Garcia is currently second in the AL in batting average and tied for third in RBI.

* Ervin Santana’s slider has been one of baseball’s best this year. Opponents hit .213 off his slider in 2016, but this season, his .124 opponent average ranks second in MLB.