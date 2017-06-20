Science explains the reason why you hate your own voice

There’s a scientific reason why you might hate the sound of your own voice.

It turns out what you hear, and what others hear, are two different sounds.

When you talk, you’re hearing a combination of the vibrations in your ear drums and vocal cords.

But other people can’t hear the vibrations from your vocal cords.

“When we talk, it’s like everyone hears the sound through speakers, but we’re hearing it through a cave complex inside our own heads,” says Martin Birchall, professor of laryngology (the study of the larynx, or voice box) at University College London. “The sound is going around our sinuses, all the empty spaces in our heads and the middle part of our ears, which changes the way we hear sounds compared to what other people hear.”

Plus, not only do most people not like the sound of their voice, they don’t recognize it either.

One study found that less than 40 percent of people can identify their voice right away.

“When we hear our own voice in a recording, it can often feel surprising and disappointing,” Birchall says. “We get used to the sound we hear in our heads, even though it’s a distorted sound. We build our self-image and vocal self image around what we hear, rather than the reality.”

WGN’s Robin Baumgarten may be an outlier however, she seems to love the sound of her singing, to other’s dismay.

Check out some of her best work: