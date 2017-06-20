Stewart Chiron ‘The Cruise Guy’ with deals to Europe and the Caribbean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Windstar Cruises' Star Legend, Star Pride or Star Breeze

7 or 8-night Mediterranean from Civitavecchia (Rome), Venice, Athens or Barcelona

Prices were from $6999 PP NOW from $2399 PP

Ports can include Monte Carlo, Canne, Portofino, Giardini Naxos (Taormina)

Cunard Line's Queen Victoria

7-night Mediterranean from Athens, Venice and Civitavecchia (Rome)

Prices were from $1799 PP NOW from $799 PP

Greatest Generation Cruise on Queen Mary 2 8/4/17 8-nights Southampton to NYC. fr $749

Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Equinox

7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean from Miami to San Jan, St John/ St Thomas and St Maarten OR Key West, Cozumel, Costa Maya and Grand Cayman

Prices were from $1799 PP NOW from $799 PP

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Vista

6 or 8-night Eastern, Western or Southern Caribbean from Miami to Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel OR Grand Turk, La Romana, Aruba and Curacao

Prices were from $1599 PP NOW from $699 PP

FOR MORE INFORMATION 1.800.700.3881 OR www.CruiseGuy.com

