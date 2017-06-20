× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Will and southern Lake county, Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beecher, or

near Cedar Lake, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Cedar Lake around 305 PM CDT.

Lowell and Lake Dalecarlia around 310 PM CDT.