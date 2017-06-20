Severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Will and southern Lake county, Indiana

Posted 3:18 PM, June 20, 2017, by

Severe weather passes through Washburn. Photo: John Gardner

Yellow polygon denotes severe thunderstorm warning.

 

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Will County in northeastern Illinois…
Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 330 PM CDT

* At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beecher, or
near Cedar Lake, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,
Cedar Lake around 305 PM CDT.
Lowell and Lake Dalecarlia around 310 PM CDT.