Severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Will and southern Lake county, Indiana
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Will County in northeastern Illinois…
Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 330 PM CDT
* At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beecher, or
near Cedar Lake, moving southeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near,
Cedar Lake around 305 PM CDT.
Lowell and Lake Dalecarlia around 310 PM CDT.