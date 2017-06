Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RHODE ISLAND -- Police showed up at a wedding reception in Rhode Island, and arrested the groom.

It happened on Saturday, police in North Smithfield say Frank Redding was approached by a restaurant staffer who told him he's not allowed to drink alcohol not *sold* by the restaurant.

An argument broke out and then a fight. Redding was taken away for assaulting a restaurant staffer, and threatening to kill him.

He appeared in court yesterday, and got one year of probation.