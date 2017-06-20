Nearly a dozen children suffer chemical burns at Indiana water park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER, Ind. -- A northwest Indiana water park was shut down after at least 10 children suffered chemical burns.

Inspectors with the Porter County Health Department found several code violations at Seven Peaks Water Park in Porter, Indiana Monday.

Nearly a dozen children came home with chemical burns since the park opened Thursday.

Parents report blisters and rashes.

The park opened without proper permits, without an inspection and without submitting water samples. But what likely caused the burns was a machine malfunctioning due to human error.

WGN News reached out to the company’s headquarters in Utah but did not hear back from them.

The park will be shut down until it can come into compliance.

Despite the violations, Porter County doesn't impose fines because it’s not written into the ordinance. But Seven Peaks could be facing several civil lawsuits.