Marian Hossa's NHL career may come to an end due to allergy: Report

CHICAGO – One of the Blackhawks’ key contributors to a trio of Stanley Cups in the past seven years may have played his last NHL game.

According to a report by Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet Canada, Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa may be forced to retire due to an allergy that he has to his hockey equipment.

In the report, Friedman says that Hossa has taken medicine to combat the allergy but due to its potency but doctors are worried about him taking it for long periods of time.

So far Hossa nor the Blackhawks have had a comment on the report.

If this is the end for Hossa, it would bring a close to a remarkable 19-year career for the native of Czechoslovakia. A likely Hockey Hall of Famer, Hossa has 525 career goals and 1,134 points with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Blackhawks.

Since joining the Blackhawks in 2009, Hossa has 186 goals and 229 assists in helping the team to Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. This past season the forward played in 76 games, scoring 26 goals with 19 assists.