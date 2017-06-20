× Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old girl from Little Village

CHICAGO — Police filed charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl from Little Village.

Eduardo Aleman is charged with first degree murder and will be in court Tuesday.

Officers found the girl, Jesipel Aleman, not breathing in an apartment near 25th and Homan early Sunday morning.

An autopsy showed she died of multiple injuries resulting from an assault.

Over the weekend, 17-year-old neighbor Rodrigo Gudino said he was woken up by police coming to the apartment across the hallway, where he says the little girl’s family had lived for roughly three months.

“It’s haunting. It happened just opposite of my apartment,” Gudino said.

In a building where everyone knows almost everyone, no one really knew Jesipel’s family. But, they heard them.

Neighbors suspect Jesipel may have gotten caught up in the middle, possibly while attempting to intervene in a fight.

“One thing leads to another, and a child dies,” Gudino said.

Though residents say that they have long lived among violence, Jesipel’s death is beyond anything they are prepared to emotionally absorb.

“I’ve seen shootings. I’ve seen adults die. I hear gunshots. I’ve never seen a case like this with a child,” Gudino said.