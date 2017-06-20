Jenny McCarthy remembers her granny panties at the Donnie Wahlberg gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenny McCarthy was holding nothing back at the Donnie Wahlberg gala Monday night. The 44-year-old star had no problem showing off a pair of signed, orange and pink printed granny panties to WGN producer Jeff Hoover.

Although not the exact pair, the granny panties were a humorous reminder for McCarthy who says she remembers spending her pregnant days in them and had given Hoover a signed pair in the past.

The star was at the event with her husband Donnie Wahlberg to help raise awareness and support families affected by autism.

McCarthy has been a strong proponent of research into causes and treatment of autism.