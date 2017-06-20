Focus on Family: Tips for cutting sugar intake from Dr. Ian Smith

Posted 11:15 AM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:55AM, June 20, 2017

Dr. Ian Smith

To purchase a copy of the book:

Blast the Sugar Out!: Lower Blood Sugar, Lose Weight, Live Better

Sugar Swaps:

Snickers SWITCH Slice of toast spread with a tablespoon of Nutella

Yogurt with added fruit SWITCH Greek yogurt (add your own fruit)

Cashews SWITCH Walnuts

Bottled salad dressing SWITCH Olive oil

Regular soda SWITCH fruit-infused water or sparkling water

White Pasta SWITCH Whole Wheat Pasta

Milk Chocolate SWITCH Dark Chocolate

White Rice SWITCH Brown Rice or Quinoa

Mayonnaise SWITCH Avocado spread (mashed avocado)