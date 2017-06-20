Focus on Family: Tips for cutting sugar intake from Dr. Ian Smith

Dr. Ian Smith
To purchase a copy of the book:
Blast the Sugar Out!: Lower Blood Sugar, Lose Weight, Live Better
Sugar Swaps:
Snickers SWITCH Slice of toast spread with a tablespoon of Nutella
Yogurt with added fruit SWITCH Greek yogurt (add your own fruit)
Cashews SWITCH Walnuts
Bottled salad dressing SWITCH Olive oil
Regular soda SWITCH fruit-infused water or sparkling water
White Pasta SWITCH Whole Wheat Pasta
Milk Chocolate SWITCH Dark Chocolate
White Rice SWITCH Brown Rice or Quinoa
Mayonnaise SWITCH Avocado spread (mashed avocado)