Family seeks answers in man’s mysterious bike crash

CHICAGO -- A sister is searching for answers after her brother was in a mysterious bicycle accident and ended up in the hospital.

20-year-old Josh Rodriguez was riding his bike around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He was going East in the bike line of the 4100 block of W Diversey when he was suddenly thrown onto the pavement.

Witnesses contacted police.

The police say Josh fell, but his sister, Cynthia Jimenez, wants to know more. Her brother’s wallet is missing. She believes nearby surveillance cameras and any potential witnesses may shed more light on if he did fall or was perhaps a victim of a hit and run.

“We're just trying to figure it out,” she says. “We want justice for him.”