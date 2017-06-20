CPS took out $275 million loan to finish out school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Today is the last day of school for CPS students. We now know how the district was able to keep from cutting the school year short, in the absence of state funding. CPS just took out a $275 million loan from JP Morgan.

The money will also be used to help the district meet its obligations to the teachers' pension fund.

It's a short-term loan that's meant to be repaid, when hundreds of millions in state funding finally comes through.

Officials planned to borrow closer to $400 million.

CPS said it would pursue another $112 million loan to make up the difference