Chicago NOT most dangerous U.S. city in new study

It’s common knowledge that Chicago is one of the nation’s most dangerous cities when it comes to gun violence.

But that’s only because it has one of the highest populations.

A non-profit news outlet called The Trace found that, in gun violence per capita, Chicago isn’t even in the top 10 — or the top 15.

Miami, Washington, D.C. and other metro areas are worse.

And here are the absolute worst: New Orleans is on top, followed by Detroit, St. Louis, Baltimore and Oakland.

You have to go all the way down to number 18 to find Chicago, right behind Pittsburgh.