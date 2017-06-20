32 firefighters top brass return to lower ranking jobs in fight over wages, benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 32 members of Chicago’s fire department resigned their exempt status to return to rank and file status.

It's all part of a fight over wages and benefits.

The 32 members of the top brass resigned to return to higher paying but lower ranking jobs as battalion chiefs, and in one case paramedic field chief.

They will now be eligible for overtime, specialty pay and holiday pay - which was not the case with their exempt status. At the higher rank the 32 were losing $10,000 - $32,000 a year.

Watchdogs say the move could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.