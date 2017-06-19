× Thunderstorms moving into the Chicago Metro area- Gusty winds and hail possible

UPDATE: 3:25pm

1- inch diameter hail reported at Wauconda at 3:17 pm

Latest radar scans show showers and thunderstorms moving into the Chicago Metro area from southeast Wisconsin. Some of the storms produced hail and gusty winds as they moved through southeast Wisconsin. One-inch diameter hail was reported at both East Troy and Pewaukee, Wisconsin around 2 pm. Some tree damage was reported at Sturtevant about 2:35 pm.

Around 2:30 pm most of the activity in the Chicago area was located south of the state line in McHenry and Lake counties .

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed the Chicago in an area of marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and early tonight.