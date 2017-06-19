Suburban deli target of hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A Jewish deli in Naperville was the target of a hate crime over the weekend.

Yesterday afternoon someone spray-painted “Free Gaza” in front of the Schmalt’s Delicatessen.

The vandals struck sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

After calling police the owner Howard Bender with the help of his daughter posted a statement to Facebook that thousands have seen and many offering their support.

“I thought the community would say, ‘We are behind you,’” Howard said. “But I didn’t think it was going to be the overwhelming response it’s gotten.”

It took two hours but Howard was able to get the scrub the paint off the concrete.

But the shock has not worn off.

Naperville police were back at the deli Monday collecting video from surveillance cameras.

Police are hoping video captured images of the suspect an also their car. They are reviewing that video today.

They are also checking with other stores in the strip mall for information.