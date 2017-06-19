× Scattered thunderstorm continue- now targeting areas west and south portions of the area

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have bubbled up across the Chicago area this afternoon. A few of the storms have produced hail and gusty winds. One-inch diameter hail was reported at Wauconda and half-inch hail at O’Hare Airport. Several locations in southern Wisconsin experienced hail and some tree damage as the thunderstorm passed through.

At 4:30 pm radar indicated most of the thunderstorm activity moving southeast along a line from Rockford to Chicago’s South Side.

Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds, along with brief downpours.