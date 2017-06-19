Orland Park man on a mission to ride his bike across the country hit by truck in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALABAMA -- A suburban man on a mission to ride his bike across country for charity is now in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck.

Tim Lalla was riding on a highway near Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Thursday when he was hit by a Ford f-150.

Lalla suffered minor injuries to his back, spine and face.

Lalla was in the process of traveling to all 30 major league baseball ballparks, as part of the "Biking for Baseball" campaign.

His goal was to raise 160 thousand dollars to help children in need go to college.

Lalla is expected to return to Orland Park when he gets out of the hospital.