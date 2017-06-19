Month after shooting, Amtrak conductor remains hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- It's been one month since an Amtrak conductor was shot and wounded at the Naperville station.

Today, his family is speaking out and says Michael Case is not out of the woods yet but is doing remarkably well.

45-year-old Case was shot May 16th.

79-year-old Edward Klein of West Allis, Wisconsin is accused of firing from a train window and hitting Case in the torso narrowly missing vital organs.

Case is from Homewood and a Navy veteran. He called his wife Sara after being shot to say that he loved her.

Hospitalized for the last month, Case’s medical team says his survival is nothing short of a miracle.

Sara says Father's Day at the hospital wasn't ideal but it's good enough because her husband is alive.

Amtrak passengers immediately subdued Klein after he fired his handgun. Amtrak allows people with properly registered guns to bring them aboard but they must be checked along with baggage.

Random security checks are done but passengers are not subjected to metal detectors like they are for airlines.

Klein remains in jail. His next court appearance is the last week of June.

As for why he shot Case, that remains unknown.