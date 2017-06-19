Middle school math with a side of dance party keeps students on their toes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School teacher Melissa Rose, the most important formula is one that brings learning math full circle.

Mrs. Rose is passionate about her work, and the results that follow have earned her a huge amount of praise and adoration from her students.

“One of the big things with math, a lot of kids come in with the mind set and they say they’re good at math or they are bad at math, and I don’t believe that for a second,” she says. “I try to tell them it clicks for people at different times and everybody can have a math mind if they want it.”

But it’s not all numbers and calculations. To keep her students sharp, she adds a little choreography factors into the equation.

To honor Mrs Rose, Saint Xavier University Associate Professor Peter Hilton presented her with a $1,000 check.