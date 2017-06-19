Lunchbreak: Summer Alaskan salmon with garlic scapes, prepared by Retro Bistro chef Chris Barth

Chef Chris Barth

Retro Bistro

www.retrobistro.com

Summer Alaskan Copper River Salmon and Summer Garlic Scapes

Ingredients:

16 ounces unsalted butter, softened

16 fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

zest and juice of two lemons

1/4 Tablespoon of fine sea salt

4 (8 ounce) Copper River Salmon filets

1 Tablespoon ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

2 pounds cleaned garlic scapes

Butter:

To make basil lemon butter, place butter in mixing bowl. Layer basil leaves on top of one another and roll tightly. Thinly slice, creating slivers of basil. Place basil in bowl. Add lemon zest and lemon juice and incorporate all ingredients using a spatula, add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste and chill for 60 minutes.

Copper River Salmon Filets:

Prepare sauté pan for high heat, adding oil when pan is hot. Salt and pepper Copper River Salmon Filets on both sides, adding the filets to the hot pan, skin side down for 4 minutes. Flip and cook for another 4 minutes. Do not cook longer! Filets should be served medium to medium rare.

Garlic Scapes:

Heat your sauté pan to medium heat and add a touch of oil to the pan. Break off the harder ends (as you would with asparagus) and leave whole, adding the scapes to the medium heated pan. Add sprinkling of salt and pepper over scapes, cook for 10-12 minutes until al dente.

Plating:

Plate 4-5 garlic scapes per plate, fanning them out on the plate. Place medium/medium rare salmon filets on top of garlic scapes, topping salmon filets with a large tablespoon of the basil lemon butter.