Gliniewicz trial to be delayed as prosecutor plan to appeal judge’s ruling

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The trial of Melodie Gliniewicz will be delayed, after a judge ruled to keep emails and texts between her and her deceased husband private.

Gliniewicz is the widow of Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Gliniewicz, who committed suicide, rather than face trial for embezzling from a police youth program.

Melodie now faces trial on that charge.

Prosecutors say the email and text messages between the couple will show she’s a co-conspirator in embezzlement. They say they’ll appeal the judge’s decision to keep the communications off-limits because of the state’s marital privilege laws.