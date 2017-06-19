× Girl, 17, among those killed over violent Father’s Day weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was among those who were fatally shot over the violent Father’s Day weekend in Chicago.

Tiara Viramontes died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirms.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral expenses, Tiara was a Marine Leadership Academy Student, and played basketball and softball.

“Tiara was very full of life and if you ever met her you wouldn’t forget her,” the page said.

Tiara was fatally shot just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Huron. A 30-year-old man was also shot in the upper right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. So far, no one in custody.

At least 10 people died from violence over the weekend, and 50 others were shot and injured.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the city reached its 300th homicide early Monday morning.

