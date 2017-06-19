Floor Director/Production Assistant Part-Time

WGN-TV is currently seeking a Part-Time Floor Director/Production Assistant.

Responsible for providing support to the director in the production of live broadcasts and live to tape programs. This includes the preparation and distribution of scripts, rundown manipulation, add and change VizRT graphics and clip coordination in non-linear production systems. Includes segment timing, floor direction and managing studio floor activities.

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications or related field preferred. Minimum 2 years broadcast experience, preferably in News or program production.

Personal computer skills, particularly some kind of Non-Linear Newsroom Production system. Must be willing to work mornings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Equal Opportunity Employer