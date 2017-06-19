× Floating water park coming to Lake Michigan’s shores this Saturday

WHITING, Ind. — Workers at Whihala Beach in northwest Indiana have started installing a floating water park along Lake Michigan.

The 1-acre sports park is to open Saturday and will include slides, towers, jumping platforms and bridges. It will sit in water that is between 5 and 12-feet deep about 100 feet off shore of the beach in Whiting.

Your perfect place for the restful weekend! #Sunday #beach #waterpark #Whiting #WhihalaBeach #birdseyeview A post shared by WhoaZone (@whoazonewhihala) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

The park is named the “Whoa Zone” and was manufactured by the German company Witbit. Admission costs start at $20. It’s meant for children and adults and can hold up to 120 people at a time. A short safety orientation is required and lifeguards are on duty.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura says the $300,000 attraction is part of efforts to draw more people to the city’s lakefront.