FeedonThis: A Social Fodder not for the faint of heart

CHICAGO - Most times Social Fodder is known to be funny. On Monday, however, it was a bit gory.

No, it wasn't anything that would get Sports Feed kicked off CLTV. But a piece of video concerning Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's favorite show was preceded by a pretty gruesome hand injury to the Cubs' Jason Heyward.

His pictures on Instagram of the injury suffered on Sunday are part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Speaking of the Cubs, Anthony Rizzo's move to the leadoff spot has lifted the Cubs in a number of ways over the past week.

How long will Joe Maddon keep him in that spot? Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.

Major League Baseball along with Major League Soccer provided this week's selections by Jarrett and Josh for Man Crush Monday. See which athletes they picked in the video above.