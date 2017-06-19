Coconut oil isn’t as good for you as you might think

Coconut oil is often lumped in with “health foods” but the American Heart Association says it shouldn’t be.

According to their new guidelines, coconut oil is filled with saturated fat, making it as unhealthy as beef drippings and butter.

Plus, the heart association says it also can raise your levels of “bad” cholesterol.

Though the association admits there isn’t strong research to support this, it cites the possibility because more than 80 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated.

Frank Sacks, the lead author on the new AHA report, tells USA Today that coconut oil remains effective as a moisturizer or hair conditioner.

“You can put it on your body, but don’t put it in your body,” Sacks said.