Blackhawks give fans a glimpse of their new jerseys for the 2017-2018 season

CHICAGO – One of the mainstays of Blackhawks’ hockey through the years has been their signature sweater.

From the era of Bobby Hull through Jeremy Roenick and now the dynasty of the 2000s, the team’s jersey has stayed consistent with the team’s logo on the front and an alternate on the sleeves.

Could a change be in order for this iconic jersey?

The Blackhawks released this video on Twitter on Monday morning in which they show small snippets of their jerseys for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. They will be made by Adidas, who took over the production of the NHL jerseys from Reebok for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday the design for the Blackhawks jersey along with other teams will be released on Tuesday ahead of the NHL Draft this weekend in Chicago.