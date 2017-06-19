17-year-old Muslim girl killed after leaving Virginia mosque

STERLING, Va. — Police in Virginia charged a 22-year-old man with killing a teenage girl who was reported missing after she and her friends left a mosque early Sunday.

Fairfax County police charged Darwin Martinez Torres with murder after they found what they believe is the 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen’s body in a pond Sunday afternoon.

My heart is BROKEN. Beautiful 17 year old Nabra beaten to death in Virginia and body found in a pond. I can't take this anymore. 😞💔 pic.twitter.com/gw4bi7LVJM — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 18, 2017

Police spokeswoman Tawny Wright said the girl had been walking with friends when she got into a dispute with a man in a car early Sunday. The man assaulted her and she became separated from her friends.

Police said they arrested Torres after a search.

"I lost my daughter, my first reason for happiness.” @JulieZauzmer reports from apartment of 17 yo Nabra Hassanen: https://t.co/s3QVXqtbef pic.twitter.com/5ScIibkC4V — Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) June 19, 2017

The teenager had been participating in a sleepover at a religious institution that authorities did not identify. But the All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event,” the society said in the news release. “It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth.” It said the society was enlisting licensed counselors to assist anyone in need.

A potential hate crime is being investigated as one of the motives.