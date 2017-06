× Woman fatally shot in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed overnight along Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The woman was standing with a friend near the intersection of Ohio Street and inner Lake Shore Drive, when she was shot in the head just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The victim was only identified as a 25-year-old African-American woman.

No one is in police custody.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.