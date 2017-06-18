Violent incident at suburban Starbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill -- Park Ridge Police are not providing much information, however they do say the public is in no danger. There is no active investigation; the victim is not pressing charges.

The incident happened around five o'clock this afternoon at the Park Ridge Starbucks in the 100 block of Northwest Highway. A Starbucks representative confirms there was a "physical altercation" between two customers. Police confirm a knife was involved, and blood was spotted on walkway into the store.

The Starbucks will re open on Monday morning, when Park Ridge police say more information will be made available.