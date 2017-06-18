Video shows woman setting fire to Milwaukee home with residents inside, 1 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Video posted to social media appears to show a woman pouring gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home before setting it on fire while residents were still inside, starting a blaze that left a 72-year-old man dead Friday, FOX6 News reports.

Jestopher and Jessie Hinds and their cousin Travonta Richmond told FOX6 they watched from nearby as the woman busted out a window before grabbing what appears to be a gas can from the garage and pouring it through a window.

"She asks us, 'one of y'all got a lighter?' And were like, 'no, we can't help you with a lighter,'" Richmond told FOX6.

The video shows what happens next: the woman sets the gas ablaze, lighting the home on fire before walking away. As the fire spreads, the video shows a woman jumping through a window to escape the flames, and later, a group of young men attempting to kick in a door to help those trapped inside. Officials said the home is used as a rooming house.

But not everyone escaped alive. Milwaukee police say 72-year-old Willie Greer died in the fire, which they are investigating as a homicide and arson. Police confirmed they believe the fire was set intentionally and they are searching for a female suspect.

Relatives of the woman from the video told FOX6 News a fight with her boyfriend prompted the arson, and they are urging her to turn herself in. They said her boyfriend lived at the home, but wasn't there at the time of the fire.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The complete video has been posted to Facebook and is embedded below. Caution: it contains adult language and content some may find shocking