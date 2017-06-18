Vehicle runs into pedestrians in London

LONDON — A vehicle hit pedestrians in London and there are “a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to authorities.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. “There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed,” police said.

London Ambulance tweeted: “We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.”

Transport for London tweeted that Seven Sisters Road was closed northbound at Hornsey Road and southbound at Rock Street.

CNN national terror analyst Peter Bergen said the neighborhood has a large Muslim population and the nearby mosque has a notorious reputation as a place where Islamist militants used to gather.

“Ramadan, particularly in a country like the UK, where the days are very long in June, you know you’re fasting from dawn to dusk and you’re breaking the fast at night. … Night comes pretty late in London this time of year,” Bergen said. “It wouldn’t be odd that you would have large numbers of people breaking their fasts and praying at this time.”

Resident Cynthia Vanzella said she was in bed when she heard people shouting. Vanzella said she went to the window and saw “loads of people gathering” in a corner across the road from her window.

“They were very nervous, shouting very loud, trying desperately to make some signs to a police car that was just passing the road,” she told CNN.

“I saw so many of them crying, screaming, trying to get the police and the ambulance,” she said.

She added: “I saw a lot of people injured. They were helping on the pavement and trying to help them to get to the scene.”

Developing story. More to come.