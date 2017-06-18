Sunday Brunch: Rib Tips and Grits

Brian Jupiter, the executive chef at Frontier Restaurant shared his recipe for Rib Tips and Grits.
Rib Tips & Grits
Cheddar Grits
1 cup Coarse ground grits
2 cup water
2cup cream
1 sprig thyme
2tsp butter
3T Grated parmesan
1 cup sharp cheddar
2T Scallions
salt and pepper to taste
Cook grits in the water, cream and butter for about 30 min on low heat
Once the grits are tender, whisk in the cheddar and Parmesan, allow cheese to melt completely
Season to taste
Rib tips
Season with desired rub: store bought, secret family recipe, etc
Smoke the rib ribs at 200-225 degrees for 3 hours or until tender
Can be served with your favorite BBQ sauce