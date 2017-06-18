Sunday Brunch: Rib Tips and Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Jupiter, the executive chef at Frontier Restaurant shared his recipe for Rib Tips and Grits.

Rib Tips & Grits

Cheddar Grits

1 cup Coarse ground grits

2 cup water

2cup cream

1 sprig thyme

2tsp butter

3T Grated parmesan

1 cup sharp cheddar

2T Scallions

salt and pepper to taste

Cook grits in the water, cream and butter for about 30 min on low heat

Once the grits are tender, whisk in the cheddar and Parmesan, allow cheese to melt completely

Season to taste

Rib tips

Season with desired rub: store bought, secret family recipe, etc

Smoke the rib ribs at 200-225 degrees for 3 hours or until tender

Can be served with your favorite BBQ sauce