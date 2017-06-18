× Police searching for driver after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the driver after a 22-year-old man was struck and killed in Wicker Park.

The victim was crossing the street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Division Street when he was hit by someone driving a white Toyota Camry, according to police.

The motorist did not stop and drove away from the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.