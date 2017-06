× Police investigate death of toddler in Little Village apartment

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are investigating the death of a toddler in the Little Village neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. to reports of a 3-year-old girl not breathing in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Homan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Area Central detectives have opened a death investigation.