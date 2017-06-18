From the Tower: A Sports Feed Father’s Day Tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past few years, a couple of traditions have been created here on Sports Feed.

One of those is the tributes to dads on Father's Day.

For the third time on the show, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman saluted their fathers on Sunday's show, giving their thanks to the men that helped to raise them.

That segment is part of Jarrett's talk with Josh "From The Tower" on the show on CLTV and you can watch that in the video above.

Anthony Rizzo said last week that he was the greatest leadoff hitter in MLB history through two games.

While that still may not be true, he's certainly been effective.

Josh and Jarrett discuss another big day for the first baseman in a Cubs win in Pittsburgh Sunday along with other topics on the team in the video above.

The White Sox had a decent series in Toronto but missed out on a sweep as the Blue Jays rallied for a 7-3 victory.

It was the first start in two months for James Shields and he was good for a while before tiring. Jarrett and Josh talk more White Sox in the video above.

Now that the Celtics appear ready to part ways with their top pick to acquire more draft choices, could a trade with Jimmy Butler be back in play.

Josh discusses that possibility for the Bulls with Jarrett in the video above.

It's a bit of a warm weather hibernation for the Bears after the completion of their OTA's and mandatory mini camp last week.

Anything stand out about the team over the last month or so? Jarrett gives his thoughts in the video above.