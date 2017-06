Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK -- Across the Chicago area, the sun, sons and daughters warmed dad’s big day on Sunday.

In Dolton, one of the many Real Men Cook events drew hundreds of fathers, their partners and the kids. Downtown at Carnivale, a massive show of love for dad, coming in the form of a big brunch. And in Oak Brook, more than 500 came out for the second year of a big celebration.

WGN's Sean Lewis has the story of a few inspiring dads - and what the day means to them.