Cool start, then warmth, humidity return midweek

A northwest-southeast-oriented jet stream will continue to direct cooler air into our area Monday into Tuesday, but that cool air aloft will also create unstable atmospheric conditions that may lead to a period of showers Monday afternoon and again early Tuesday. Wednesday the jet stream flow should be in the process of “flattening-out”/becoming more west-east, allowing a huge dome of heat over the Rockies and southwestern U.S. to expand east into the plains.

Thursday the leading edge of the heat will cross the Mississippi River and probe into the Chicago area with readings here approaching the 90-degree mark despite an increase in clouds and humidity along with a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Friday into the weekend looks to see unsettled conditions her with periodic episodes of showers/thunderstorms.

The Hurricane season has started with a low pressure disturbance expected to reach tropical Storm strength before moving through the Windward Islands/eastern Caribbean later Monday into Tuesday.