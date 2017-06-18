Chicago athletes pay tribute to their dads on Father’s Day
CHICAGO – A month ago, they were saluting their mothers and all of the contributions they’ve received from them in their athletic careers over the years.
On Sunday, it was time to honor the dads.
Father’s Day brought out a number of tributes from Chicago Sports athletes and teams as they wanted to send their best to dad on this holiday.
The White Sox created a unique mixture of their player’s greetings to their dads while also having their children with them a Happy Father’s Day. This video was put up on Twitter on Sunday morning.
White Sox minor league pitcher Brad Goldberg had quite a gift for his father on this Sunday as he posted in the tweet above.
The Cubs also posted their own video of a father’s day moment from a game at Wrigley Field the last few weeks. It’s utility player Ben Zobrist catching a first pitch from his father Tom in a special moment for the two.
Anthony Rizzo posted this picture of himself with his father John with the World Series trophy on the team’s flight home from Cleveland after winning the World Series on November 3rd of last year.
Teammate Kris Bryant shared a similar post on his Instagram in salute to his father, Mike.
Dwyane Wade posted this picture of his trip with his son Zion to Europe with wife Gabrielle Union as they spent fathers day away from the United States.