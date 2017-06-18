× Chicago athletes pay tribute to their dads on Father’s Day

CHICAGO – A month ago, they were saluting their mothers and all of the contributions they’ve received from them in their athletic careers over the years.

On Sunday, it was time to honor the dads.

Father’s Day brought out a number of tributes from Chicago Sports athletes and teams as they wanted to send their best to dad on this holiday.

The White Sox created a unique mixture of their player’s greetings to their dads while also having their children with them a Happy Father’s Day. This video was put up on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Get to give my dad the best Fathers Day gift I can imagine giving him. First pitch in the Major Leagues. #CantBuyThat pic.twitter.com/cellJp4Ssf — Brad Goldberg (@B_Gumbo30) June 18, 2017

White Sox minor league pitcher Brad Goldberg had quite a gift for his father on this Sunday as he posted in the tweet above.

The Cubs also posted their own video of a father’s day moment from a game at Wrigley Field the last few weeks. It’s utility player Ben Zobrist catching a first pitch from his father Tom in a special moment for the two.

One of my favorite pictures ever with my dad and brother. I love you guys, happy Father's Day! A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Anthony Rizzo posted this picture of himself with his father John with the World Series trophy on the team’s flight home from Cleveland after winning the World Series on November 3rd of last year.

Happy Father's Day to the best guy I know. The most supportive, loving, and caring father I could ever ask for. Hope all the dads out there have a great day! A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Teammate Kris Bryant shared a similar post on his Instagram in salute to his father, Mike.

When the parents are breaking the rules…what the kids gon do! Haha loving & living our life & we're not apologizing for it. #TheWades A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Dwyane Wade posted this picture of his trip with his son Zion to Europe with wife Gabrielle Union as they spent fathers day away from the United States.