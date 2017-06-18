Brooks Koepka wins US Open title

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States waves to the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ERIN, Wis. — Brooks Koepka has won the U.S. Open title for his first major championship.

The 27-year-old Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills. He matched Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.

Koepka takes home $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He also extends the streak of first-time major winners to seven.

Koepka became the third straight American to win the title. It’s the first time that has happened since 1998-2000.