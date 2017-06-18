Blackhawks leave Marcus Kruger, Trevor van Riemsdyk unprotected for expansion draft

CHICAGO – Marcus Kruger’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was left unprotected for the Vegas Golden Knight’s upcoming NHL expansion draft.

Here is a list of the other Hawks that could be leaving town:

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Brian Campbell, Johnny Oduya, Andrew Desjardins, Dennis Rasmussen, Michal Rozsival, Brandon Mashinter, Jordin Tootoo, Ville Pokka, Viktor Svedberg, Kyle Baun, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Michael Latta, Dillon Fournier, Shawn Lalonde, Mac Carruth, and Jeff Glass.

Artemi Panarin and Nick Schmaltz are exempt from draft exposure.

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Corey Crawford, Duncan Keith, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Brent Seabrook, Richard Panik, Ryan Hartman, Marian Hossa, Tomas Jurco, and Artem Anisimov were all protected by the Blackhawks from being taken.

The Golden Knights will be able to pick one player made available from each current NHL roster, although they can trade for more.

The draft selections will be revealed on Wednesday night, with teams allowed to negotiate trades until Thursday morning.