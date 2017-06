Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been ten years since the Blackhawks first ever first pick.

This week, the NHL Draft comes to the Windy City for the first time.

Hawks forward Vinnie Hinostroza had to wait until the 169th overall selection in 2012 to hear his named called.

But, as Lauren Magiera reports, that journey to the pros was paved by years of devotion from the Bartlett native's biggest supporter.