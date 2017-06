× 13 injured in crash involving CTA bus in Loop

CHICAGO — Thirteen people were injured after an accident involving a car and a CTA bus in the loop.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Adams Street.

Officials said 13 people were taken to area hospitals.

Eleven of them were in good condition, and two others suffered slightly more serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unclear.