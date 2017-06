Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two babies that made history met each other for the first time in person Friday.

The world's first In Vitro fertilization baby, born in the U.K., greeted America's first IVF baby. They are 38-year-old Louise Brown and 35-year-old Elizabeth Carr, respectively.

They met at the Midwest Reproductive Symposium International at the Drake Hotel.

Prior to this event, the two had talked over Skype.

They call the scientific innovation and their meeting "amazing." And right they are.