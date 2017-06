Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman and a baby boy were ejected from a moving car on the city's North Side.

Police say the 24-year-old woman got into a verbal argument with a man in a vehicle at Blackhawk and Cleveland Friday.

Then, the door opened and she was thrown from the car with her infant son in her arms.

Both mother and son are being treated at hospitals.

Police are still investigating.