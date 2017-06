× Widely scattered strong thunderstorms to continue across southernmost counties of the Chicago area past midnight

The southern and central portions of Livingston, Ford and Iroquois Counties in Illinois and Benton County in Indiana will continue to experience widely scattered easterly-tracking strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy, potentially flood-producing downpours well past midnight CDT.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is on schedule to expire at 1AM CDT in the counties that remain.