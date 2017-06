× Storm reports for Saturday evening

4:39PM CDT…Bartlett (DuPage CO)…1.03-inches total and 0.72 inch rain fell in 15 minutes

4:55PM CDT…6 miles east of Harwood Heights (Cook CO) …0.68 inch rain fell in 15 minutes

5:33PM CDT…Stillman Valley (Ogle CO)…strong wings moved a propane tank, down trees/power lines, shed and metal building in trailer parks

7:35PM CDT…5 miles Southeast of Rockford in Winnebago CO…0.75-inch of rain in 25 minutes

8:16PM CDT…1 mile north of Marengo (McHenry CO)…1.03-inch of rain in 32 minutes

8:47PM CDT…4 miles southwest of McHenry in McHenry County…1.25-inches of rain in 30 minutes

8:53PM CDT…Crystal Lake (McHenry CO)…24-hour rainfall total 1.40 so far

8:54PM CDT…3 miles north of Union (McHenry CO)…1.25-inches of rain in 30 minutes

9:50PM…Gibson City (Ford CO)…trees down