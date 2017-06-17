× Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstrms until 8:45PM CDT for portions of Lake, DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry Counties in Illinois

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAKE…NORTHEASTERN

DE KALB…NORTHWESTERN KANE AND EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM

CDT…

Concerning the light-shaded area at the top of the highlighted map…

At 812 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Lake Catherine to near Genoa. Movement was east

at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Carpentersville, Gurnee, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Zion,

Grayslake, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake

Villa, Island Lake, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Long Lake,

Venetian Village, Gages Lake and Lake In The Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…