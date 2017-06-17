× Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstorms until 9:15PM CDT in portions of Livingston, LaSalle and Grundy Couunties in Illinois

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIVINGSTON…SOUTHEASTERN LA

SALLE AND SOUTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT…

Concerning light-shaded area at the bottom of the highlighted map…

At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Seneca to 6 miles north of Chenoa to near

Goodfield. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Streator, Pontiac, Marseilles, Dwight, Fairbury, Seneca, Coal City,

Diamond, Gardner, Gridley, Forrest, Flanagan, Odell, Mazon,

Braceville, Grand Ridge, South Wilmington, Cornell, Saunemin and

Ransom.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 188 and 231.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

central, north central and northeastern Illinois.

